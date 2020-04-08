Coronavirus outbreak: First death reported in Mira-Bhayander; restrictions imposed on timing of shopping

This image has been used for representational purposes only. Pic/mid-day photographer

A number of COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mira-Bhayandar and the number is on the rise. With five new cases on Tuesday and one death, the number of cases has gone up to 22. As a precautionary measure, the civic corporation restricted timing for vegetable and grocery shopping and closed two markets which gather a high crowd.

Mira bhayandar reported the first case on March 29. But within a week the number increased sharply. There are 14 patients reported from Mira road and 8 from Bhayandar. On Tuesday five people were reported positive, out of which one 50-years-old man who was admitted in Jogeshwari trauma care centre was declared dead on Tuesday afternoon.

To break the chain of contamination the civic corporation has decided to restrict the timing of vegetable markets and grocery shops. "We found many people wandering on the roads round the clock. Even the crowd at some of the markets are not decreasing. So we decided to cut down the timings and close two markets," said Chandrakant Dange, commissioner of MBMC.

Now, two markets at Kashi and Uttan will be closed and other vegetable markets will remain open between 9 am to 12 am. Grocery shops will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm. MBMC already imposed a ban on the sell of petrol/diesel for two-wheelers.

Silver lining -