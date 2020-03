Coronavirus Outbreak: First death reported in Srinagar after 65-year-old dies

A municipal corporation worker sprays disinfectant as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus at a hospital in Srinagar. Pic/ PTI

Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar reported its first COVID-19 death on Thursday after a 65-year-old man succumbed to the disease, an official said. The deceased was a native of Hyderpora in Srinagar. "Sad News : First death due to Coronavirus - 65 years old Male from Hyderpora Srinagar," tweeted Rohit Kansal, Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary (Planning Commission). Kansal informed that four of the deceased's contact were also tested positive for coronavirus.

"Four of his contacts also tested positive yesyerday (Wednesday)," he said. Stressing on social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread, the officer said: "It is still not too late. Help Break The Chain. Stay indoors. Self declare. Report travel history or any symptoms."

According to the Health Ministry website, there are seven cases of the disease in Jammu

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever