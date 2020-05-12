Coronavirus outbreak: First special Rajdhani set to leave Mumbai for New Delhi amid lockdown

Passengers of the first special Rajdhani Express train gathered at Mumbai Central station since morning even though the train is set to depart at 5:30 pm on Tuesday. All passengers underwent thermal screened for temperature from distance before they were allowed to enter the train. However, as per the video fooatge sourced by mid-day, the passengers shockingly were not maintaing social distancing and every seat on the train had been booked, without vacant berths.

First special Rajdhani Express at Mumbai Central set to leave today for New Delhi. All passengers were screened for temperature and then allowed to board the train.



Via. @rajtoday pic.twitter.com/kleGE2JIab — Mid Day (@mid_day) May 12, 2020

Earlier, the passengers had been segregated in the passenger reservation system centre booking office hall opposite the station. The train, which is scheduled to leave Mumbai Central station at 5:30 pm will reach New Delhi at 9:05 am tomorrow with halts at Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam and Kota enroute in both directions. The train, departing from New Delhi on May 13 on 4:55 pm will reach Mumbai Central at 8:45 am.

Other trains that will pass via borders of Mumbai include the New-Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram and New Delhi-Madgaon Rajdhani Special trains that will halt at Panvel. While the Thiruvananthapuram train, runs on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from Thiruvananthapuram, it runs on Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday from New Delhi. While the New Delhi-Madgaon train will run on Friday and Saturday, the return journey train from Madgaon to New Delhi will be on every Sunday and Monday.

Bookings for all the trains have been full for the next seven days.

