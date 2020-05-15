Coronavirus Outbreak: FM announces setting up of Rs 1 lakh crore agri infra fund

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced setting up of a Rs 1 lakh crore agri infrastructure fund for farm-gate infrastructure.

This fund will be used for setting up cold chains and post-harvest management infrastructure, she said while announcing the third tranche of the COVID-19 relief package.

She also announced a Rs 10,000 crore scheme for formalisation of micro food enterprises (MFE).

The scheme will be launched to help 2 lakh MFEs by adopting a cluster-based approach such as mango in Uttar Pradesh, kesar in Jammu & Kashmir, bamboo shoots in North-East, chilli in Andhra Pradesh, tapioca in Tamil Nadu.

This fund would help in reaching untapped export markets in view of improved health consciousness.

