Coronavirus Outbreak: Former Hazroori Ragi of Golden Temple dies after being tested positive

Devotees pay obeisance at the Golden Temple on the first morning of the New Year 2019 in Amritsar. /PTI

Former Hazoori Ragi of the Golden Temple Giani Nirmal Singh, who was tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, passed away this morning. "Giani Nirmal Singh, former Hazoori Ragi of Golden Temple, Amritsar has passed away at around 4.30 am today. Nirmal Singh had tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday," said KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab Disaster Management (COVID-19).

Singh was a Padma Shri recipient. On Wednesday, he was put on a ventilator, in GMC Hospital here."His risk factor increased due to his bronchial asthma. He had tested positive for COVID-19," said Sidhu.As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's latest bulletin, there are 1,834 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,649 active cases, 144 cured/discharged/migrated people and 41 deaths.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever