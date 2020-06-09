Coronavirus outbreak: Four AIIMS-Bhubaneswar doctors test corona positive
AIIMS Director B. Gitanjali said three Senior Resident Doctors from surgery, pathology and pharmacology departments and a junior doctor from Dermatology Department were tested positive
Four doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Bhubaneswar have tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Tuesday.
AIIMS Director B. Gitanjali said three Senior Resident Doctors from surgery, pathology and pharmacology departments and a junior doctor from Dermatology Department were tested positive and sent in home quarantine. All of them are asymptomatic.
Earlier, one Junior Resident Doctor had tested positive.
