Coronavirus Outbreak: Four caught fleeing city while under quarantine after relative dies of illness

Four members of a family were caught by the Thane district police personnel fleeing the city following a relative’s death due to Coronavirus despite advice from doctors to get admitted to a hospital and quarantine themselves.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the two men and two women had left their home in Ghatkopar after learning that one of their mothers had passed away from the virus two days ago after being tested positive.

According to the police, doctors had advised them to immediately admit themselves for the treatment as they were high-risk contacts of the deceased. The doctors alerted the police of them fleeing the city. The family was fleeing the city in a Maruti Ertiga car and was escaping from the police they were caught at a checkpoint of Tokawade Town in Thane district.

The group has been taken back to Mumbai and was admitted to a hospital. They are being tested for the virus.

