Coronavirus outbreak: Four from Mumbra police infected, 29 quarantined

Coronavirus has struck Thane city police with four personnel testing positive and 29 from the Mumbra police station forced into quarantine. Crime Branch officers and personnel and Kalwa police station have been tasked with managing the police station now.

The first among the force to contract the virus was the senior PI of Mumbra police station who headed the team tasked to nab 21 Tablighi Jamaat attendees in Mumbra.

A couple of days ago, the senior inspector developed symptoms and got admitted to Nashik hospital. Consequently, tests were conducted at Mumbra police station too.

"Last week, Mumbra police had conducted a raid to trace Tablighi Jamaat members. The senior police inspector and a few officers were part of the team," said a senior cop. "After the raid, the senior inspector went to his hometown, Nashik, and developed symptoms of Coronavirus. He was admitted to a hospital where he was found to be infected." "Out of the 32 personnel tested, three are positive. The rest have been quarantined too," said Sunil Ghosalkar, Assistant CP of Kalwa division. "We are taking care of the officers and have been asked to reach out to those who contacted the officers or visited the police station," he said.

While Kalwa police have been given the additional charge of Mumbra police station, local Crime Branch officers and staff will also pitch in. In addition, the SRPF have been deputed for crowd management in Mumbra.

Meanwhile, according to the TMC spokesperson, 16 people, including a bodyguard, cook and others at the bungalow of Minister of State Jitendra Awhad, have tested positive for Coronavirus.

