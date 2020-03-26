Coronavirus Outbreak: Four youth murder man after he objects to them venturing out amid lockdown

Jharkhand: A 45-year-old man died after he was thrashed by four youngsters on Wednesday in Jharkhand’s Palamu district for objecting to locals venturing outside their houses despite the lockdown. The accused youngsters who work in other states and had returned to the village, were advised to home isolation on their arrival, The Times of India reported.

According to the police, the youngsters attacked the man, Kashi Saw, with sticks after an altercation. Saw was then taken to the community health centre after which he was shifted to the Palamu Medical College where he succumbed to his injuries while being treated.

The police said that an FIR was filed in the case but no arrests have been made so far. Jharkhand is one of a few states in the country that has not reported even a single case of coronavirus as of now.

