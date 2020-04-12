Coronavirus outbreak: Fraudster says 'will send booze home during lockdown'

Due to the nationwide lockdown, all shops except for grocery, medicine and milk shops, are shut. People who want to buy alcohol are struggling as liquor shops remain shut. In what appears to be an online fraud, a resident of Versova was duped of Rs 16,000 as he tried to purchase alcohol on the Internet.

Rahul Rajpal received a call on his mobile phone from a person who claimed to be calling from Zubair Wine Shop. The caller asked him to deposit money online if he wanted the alcohol to be delivered to his home. Rajpal received a link on his mobile and when he clicked on the link to pay for the alcohol, a total of Rs 16,000 was deducted from his bank account.

After waiting for the alcohol to be delivered home and realising that he had been cheated, Rajpal registered a written a complaint with the Versova police station. Sunny Singh, a resident of South Mumbai, also received a similar call promising home delivery of alcohol, but Singh refused the offer. "We have received complaints of cheating in the name of home delivery of liquor and the Maharashtra Cyber Cell is appealing to the people to avoid fraud in the name of home delivery of liquor," said Dr Balsingh Rajput, the SP of Maharashtra Cyber Cell.

During the lockdown, the Maharashtra State Excise Department has registered 2,123 pertaining to the black marketing of liquor worth Rs 5 crore, and arrested 814 people.

