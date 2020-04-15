Coronavirus outbreak: Free emergency cabs to transport patients, senior citizens

After successfully launching free service in five cities within seven days, Mahindra Logistics (MLL), one of India's largest 3PL solution providers, announced that its enterprise mobility business, Alyte will extend the emergency cab services for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the city.

Alyte will provide these services through a dedicated fleet focused on senior citizens, disabled individuals, expecting mothers etc., who are unable to secure transport for essential services like shopping essentials & medication, visits to Banks, Post offices and periodic medical visits. They will also provide these services to doctors, nurses and others involved in providing essential services. Interested groups may contact Mahindra Logistics’ dedicated helpline to access the same.

The service will operate 24x7 in close collaboration with Commissioner of Police (North and West Zones) within the city limits of Mumbai.

Rampraveen Swaminathan, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra Logistics Ltd. said, "These are difficult and unprecedented times for our society. It requires a combined effort from all the stakeholders to combat the crisis. The Government has been taking commendable actions to fight this and with the support from the Mumbai police, we will continue to support these efforts in all the possible manner. During this period, we have found that people are struggling with transport during emergency requirements. This service will help provide a solution with cars which meet all our standards of hygiene, sanitization and safety. We encourage members of the community to maintain strict social distancing and venture out only when absolutely required."

