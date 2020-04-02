Coronavirus outbreak: Fully equipped to tackle COVID-19 pandemic says Maharashtra government

With the capacity to conduct 5,500 tests daily at both state-run and private laboratories, the Maharashtra government has created the country's largest facility to tackle the Coronavirus spread.

So far, 7,126 tests have been conducted, out of which 6,456 came negative and 335 tested negative. The state also does not have any shortage of ventilators, Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits and quarantine beds. State health minister Rajesh Tope said 21 labs — 13 state-run and eight private — have been set up. Five more testing facilities will be set up soon. he added.

"We are well equipped to tackle high-risk zones. Our medical experts have treated 39 people successfully and sent them home. We have 1.5 lakh N-95 masks, 35,000 PPE kits and 22 lakh triple layer masks. We are procuring more each day," he said. Around 1,000 private hospitals that are partners in Mahatma Phule Janarogya Yojana [public health scheme] have been roped in to treat COVIC-19 patients, if need be, he added.

30K quarantine beds ready

According to official information, 1,434 people are in institutional quarantine, 23,913 at home quarantine and the state has prepared 29,992 additional quarantine beds to meet any eventuality. The Maharashtra government has 3,063 ventilators of which more than half are with private hospitals. Extra ventilators are being procured via transactions and donations.

Department of Health and Medical Education have also explained to the doctors and paramedics that the PPE kit was needed only in the high-risk areas, like isolation wards amd intensive care units. Three-layered mask is used where other patients are being treated.

"Medics who are not part of COVID-19 treatment do not need PPEs," said an official. The PPE kit includes three-layer mask, N-95 respirator mask, HIV kit and hazmat suit. Currently, 300 hazmat suits are used and discarded daily. The vendors are making 1,000 suits daily to meet the requirement in the coming days.

