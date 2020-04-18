Coronavirus outbreak: G South ward finally sees single-digit rise in cases

After continuously rising in double digits, the number of Coronavirus cases has finally come down to single ones. But the G Northward is not seeing an exponential rise. At the time of going to press on Friday, Dharavi, which falls in the ward, had 15 new cases, taking the tally there to 101.

The state's count, on the other hand, rose to 3,320 from Thursday's 3202. Meanwhile, according to data released by the state government on Friday, Mumbai recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19, taking its tally to 2,085 and registered five deaths, taking the total number to 122. Out of the five deaths on Friday, three had co-morbidities and two had age-related factors, said a civic official. There were total seven deaths in the state, including those in the city. In addition, in the state, 31 patients were discharged, with the total reaching 331. G North ward includes areas such as Dadar, Matunga west and Mahim, with the ward's total cases being 142.

On Friday, a 62-year-old man from Dharavi died at Sion hospital taking the area's number of deaths to 10.

The G South ward, comprising Lower Parel, Worli, Prabhadevi, has seen 389 cases, with 320 admitted, 17 dead, 27 recovered and 25 in isolation.

The number of new cases on Friday was nine, said a civic official, a reduction from the mostly double-digit figures being seen since April 1.

Civic officials said that of the total cases in the city, 1,158 were detected through contact-tracing, containment and fever clinics.

The BMC also started seven Corona Care Centres with a capacity of 519 beds. In addition, 473 positive but asymptomatic cases were isolated till Friday. Also, 115 special screening clinics have been organised between April 5 and 16, in which 4,453 people were screened and 1,761 were collected for testing.



The number of high-risk and low-risk contacts advised home-quarantine is 57,700, while 11,368 individuals have completed 14 days' home quarantine till April 16.

The BMC has also sanitised 38,990 premises so far, which includes government and semi-government premises and positive patients' and home-quarantined people's residences till April 14.

3,320

Active coronavirus cases in maha as of today

