Coronavirus outbreak: Ghatkopar school went ahead with exams despite government directive

At a time when schools and colleges across the state have been asked to remain shut until March 31 in view of COVID-19, a school in Ghatkopar is continuing with its class IX examination. The KVK School in Ghatkopar remained open until Thursday when the state education department intervened and asked authorities to stop functioning. Closing down schools and colleges and postponing examinations was one of the first directives from the state government amid the virus scare.

The Ghatkopar school news came to light when the Teachers' Democratic Front (TDF) was informed by someone. "We could not believe that a school could be so callous regarding the safety of its students and teachers," said Rajesh Pandya, TDF president who informed the school education department.

"The school had plans to complete class IX examination by March-end to begin their summer coaching for class X in April," a teacher from the school told mid-day.

Principal Jagdish Indalkar, however, denied shutting down of the school after the intervention. "The government had stated that the exams already on should continue. But the management took the decision to postpone this examination yesterday even before the police and education department officials arrived. They were shown the documents of the decision taken."

Exams postponed

After CBSE and JEE examinations were postponed on Wednesday, the ICSE too has cancelled board examinations until March 31. MCA CET scheduled for March 28 too has been postponed.

