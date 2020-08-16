Coronavirus outbreak: Global COVID-19 cases top 21.3 million: Johns Hopkins

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 21.3 million, while the deaths have increased to over 769,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 21,377,367 and the fatalities rose to 769,652, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 5,359,748 and 169,463, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 3,317,096 infections and 107,232 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (2,526,192), and is followed by Russia (915,808), South Africa (583,653), Mexico (517,714), Peru (516,296), Colombia (445,111), Chile (383,902), Spain (342,813), Iran (341,070), the UK (319,208), Saudi Arabia (297,315), Argentina (289,100), Pakistan (288,047), Bangladesh (274,525), Italy (253,438), France (252,965), Turkey (248,117), Germany (224,488), Iraq (172,583), Philippines (157,918), Indonesia (137,468), Canada (123,788), Qatar (114,809), Kazakhstan (102,287) and Ecuador (100,688), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (56,543), India (49,036), UK (46,791), Italy (35,392), France (30,410), Spain (28,617), Peru (25,856), Iran (19,492), Russia (15,585), Colombia (14,492), South Africa (11,677) and Chile (10,395).

