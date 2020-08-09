Coronavirus outbreak: Goa gets new COVID-19 hospital amid record positive cases

With the state recording a record jump in the number of Covid-19 cases on Sunday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the Goa government had designated a second dedicated hospital for treating Covid patients.

"To ensure that best of healthcare facilities are made available to the people in the state and to further strengthen our fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the sub-district hospital at Ponda is being converted into a full-fledged #COVID19 Hospital," Sawant tweeted.

"This would be the second dedicated Covid-19 hospital in Goa, in addition to the ESI Hospital in Margao," the Chief Minister said.

The new Covid hospital will function out of the sub district hospital in Ponda town in South Goa and it has the capacity to cater to nearly 440 patients.

On Sunday, a record 506 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the state, taking the total tally of confirmed cases to nearly 8,500.

