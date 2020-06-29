Coronavirus outbreak: Govt allows export of PPE kit, caps monthly limit at 50 lakh units

Centre has lifted the ban on export of personal protective equipment (PPE) but has put it under quantitative restrictions as shipments can not exceed 50 lakh units per month. According to a notification by Directorate General of Foreign Trade, PPE medical coveralls for Covid-19 have been moved to the 'restricted' list for exp orts from the 'prohibited' list.

It, however, said that all items that are part of PPE kits, however, continue to be prohibited from exports. The export of PPE kits was prohibited by the government to meet the domestic demand and avoid supply crunch in the country.

Industry has been seeking the lifting of the ban in order to cater to the global demand.

Urging the government to lift the ban on exports, the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) had recently said that several countries, like Bangladesh, Indonesia and Pakistan, have lifted ban on PPE exports and are receiving huge orders.

"We are afraid to lose export markets to competing countries. The production of PPEs is more than sufficient to cater to the domestic needs and can be opened for exports," said AEPC Chairman A. Sakthivel.

