Coronavirus outbreak: Groups of domestic, foreign tourists banned from entering Mumbai

Amidst the growing Coronavirus (COVID-19) threat and its cases in Mumbai, the Mumbai Police, on Sunday, issued specific orders prohibiting all types of group tours across the city till March 31. The order prohibits both domestic and foreign tours of people travelling together, independently or even those organised by private tour operators or others.

The prohibitive order issued under Section 144 of Criminal Code Procedure (CRrPc) — 1973 states that 'based on the declaration issued by Word Health Organization (WHO) on 11/03/2020 characterising the outbreak of COVID-19 a global pandemic and the subsequent notifications issued by the government of India and government of Maharashtra, it is apprehended that there is a likelihood of spread of the COVID-19 virus through business/holiday tour groups travelling together, conducted by various private tour operators to both foreign and domestic destinations and that there is a grave danger to human life, health or safety."



Mumbai police in face masks making the rounds of Juhu beach on Sunday. Pic/Satej Shinde

The order — undersigned by DCP (Operations) Pranay Ashok, further states: "I do hereby, promulgate an order under Section 144 of CRrPc, in the areas under the control of Commissioner of Police. Greater Mumbai, prohibiting the conduct of any business/holidays or other types of tours involving a group of people travelling together to foreign or domestic destinations organised by private tour operators or otherwise. If anyone including the private tour operators requires special exemptions on account of exceptional circumstances, they may apply to Commissioner of Police. "

The latest order came from Mumbai police, as the Maharashtra government ordered a partial shutdown of schools, colleges, malls, cinemas, multiplexes, public functions or any type of mass gatherings, till the end of this month.



People wearing masks flocked Dadar market on Sunday. Pic/Bipin Kokate

"This is a very specific order to prevent danger to human life, health or safety. If anyone found violating the orders, strict action will be taken against them," Ashok said.

