Coronavirus outbreak: Harsh cops, lockdown leave cancer patients in despair

The lockdown is taking a toll on those suffering from critical diseases in the city. One such case happened on Monday after a senior citizen — a cancer patient — missed out on her scheduled chemotherapy session. The police refused to let her relative cross Dahisar toll naka, where the woman Mridula Mulye resides with her daughter Nitya.

Nitya told mid-day that the her mother's condition may worsen as she has missed her two chemotherapy sessions already due to the lockdown.

Her daughter accused the police of harassing her cousin — Omkar Ninkar, 34, who has been running from pillar to post to get a travel pass till Mira Road. "I live with my mother and we don't have a car and public transport too is suspended. That's why Omkar, a Borivli resident, agreed to come to Mira Road to pick my mom and take her to Mumbai Oncocare centre in Borivli for chemo. But we can't reach hospital if my he is not allowed to travel from Borivli to Mira Road," Shitut told mid-day.

"My mother underwent surgery on February 12 and was suggested 18 chemotherapy sessions. The first two sessions — March 13 and March 20 — were completed without any hassle. The third on April 3 was postponed as the hospital was shut due to the lockdown," Nitya added.

"My cousin has been doing the rounds of MHB Colony police station to get a pass to cross the toll naka. He did show the soft copy of my mother's medical documents to a cop named Bhosale who assured that if he displayed these documents at Dahisar toll naka, the cops would let him pass," she added.

"But when he showed the documents to PSI Patil at the toll naka at 10.30 am on Monday, he told Omkar to get a valid pass from the local police. My cousin then drove back to MHB Colony police station. This time Bhosale told him to get a photocopy of my mother's medical documents if he wants the travel pass," she added. "How can he get a photocopy when shops across the city are shut?" she asked. The calls made to zonal deputy commissioner of police Mohan Dahikar went unanswered.

