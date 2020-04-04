Coronavirus outbreak: Have symptoms of COVID-19? Report to DCP, cops told

After a constable from Worli tested positive for Coronavirus, city's police personnel have been asked to report directly to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) level officers if they develop symptoms COVID-19. Policemen have been assured that they will get tested at the earliest.

As constables and officers are constantly working in the field to enforce the lockdown and at containment zones, they are at risk of getting exposed to the deadly virus. Hence, the top brass wants to ensure that their officers are in good health and are well taken care of. Those on field duty have been given gloves and masks.

"Clear instructions have been given to each and every constable that they must take care of themselves while discharging their duty. Diet and cleanliness have to be their top priorities," a senior police officer told mid-day. "We have given detailed guidelines to protect themselves from contracting the virus while facing crowds or interacting with residents seeking their help," he added.

Mumbai police department has a strength of 45,000 policemen, divided into 94 police stations, crime branches, traffic department and other divisions. Measures have also been taken at police stations to keep the disease at bay, by posting policemen with diabetes, lung issues or heart problems on desk duty.



"Everyone has been told that if they experience any symptoms of Coronavirus, like cough and fever, they should immediately inform the DCP and get tested at Kasturba. We can't afford the spread of the virus among the police force. Police need to ensure law and order remains at place while doctors and health officials tackle the virus," said another officer.

DCP (PRO) Pranay Ashok said, "We have told the policemen to not neglect their health. Maintaining law and order is necessary and so is staying healthy. We have also asked for policemen aged above 50 to be kept on desk duty."

Suburban DCP quarantined

A DCP from a suburban division has been quarantined after he developed COVID-19 symptoms, sources said on Friday, adding that he has undergone tests and his reports are awaited. The officer is quarantined in a ward at Lilavati Hospital. The officer had held a meeting with some officers a few days back where they had noticed that he was unwell.

