Coronavirus outbreak: Have you got your airline refund? Mumbai consumer body takes up issue

Airlines are giving coupons instead of refunds and there is a lot of unrest among air passengers who had booked flights during the lockdown period. Many airlines are refusing to refund money to passengers and instead offering Credit Coupons/Vouchers which passengers can utilise within next 3 to 6 months. The Mumbai Grahak Panchayat has invited aggrieved customers to give their feedback on survey forms to gather all the data.

Many passengers are reluctant to accept such Credit Coupons as they are not likely to travel in the near future due to fear of COVID-19 pandemic. Airlines, on the other hand, say that they have taken a serious hit due to compulsory suspension of flight operations which has resulted in a huge losses and hence unable to give cash refund.

On this background, Mumbai Grahak Panchayat (a leading Mumbai- based consumer body) is undertaking an on-line Survey of such air passengers who are still struggling to get refund of their money on account of cancellation of flights during lockdown period from March 25 to May 24. Even those passengers who are not happy with offer of Credit Coupons offered by airlines can also join this On-line Survey for Refund.

The passengers who have booked air tickets through the web portals and travel agents can also join this survey, as these web portals and travel agents are also finding it difficult to give the refund.

The Survey results will enable MGP to study and analyse the Passengers' needs and expectations about refund. This will further allow MGP to suitably take up this issue with the concerned authorities for appropriate redressal/resolution.

The Survey link can be accessed by visiting MGP's website at www.mymgp.org The Survey will be closed on Saturday, 30th May at 6pm. MGP therefore calls upon all such aggrieved passengers to respond to this On-line Survey to enable it to further pursue the matter with concerned authorities.

Link to the survey: MGP's On-line Survey of Passengers

