Coronavirus outbreak: Here's why September feels like June amid COVID-19

Just as we thought we were headed for a drop in COVID-19 cases, Mumbai's cases have rapidly returned to the numbers reported during the pandemic's supposed peak in June. Currently, the city has over 27,000 active patients, equal to its June numbers. While in June, the growth of active patients was at 25 per cent, between September 1 and 15, this has shot up to 45 per cent.

On June 23, the number of active patients had reached 30,063. However, by the end of that month, there was a declining trend which lasted till the last week of August. In the 30 days of June, the active patient number increased from 23,500 to 30,000, a 25 per cent growth.

However, in the last 30 days, the patient load in the city has gone up by 45 per cent. On August 10, there were 18,905 active patients, which increased to 27,626 on September 10. But, the highest growth has been seen in the last two weeks. Even the doubling rate has dropped from 90 days in the beginning of August to 58 days.

BMC officials attributed the increase in numbers to a corresponding increase in number of tests per day. "In August the average number of testing was 7,000 to 8,000 a day. Now, it is 13,000 to 14,000. In the last two days we have tested more than 15,000 people per day," said a senior BMC official.

"Until an effective vaccine against Coronavirus is found, citizens need to adopt a new lifestyle with social distancing and cooperate with the government for effective control of the pandemic. That's why the corporation has come up with precautionary measures under the 'My Family, My Responsibility' campaign," said Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

Active patients

June 123,405

June 3029,288

Growth rate within a month: 25 per cent

Aug 1018,905

Sep 1027,626

Growth rate within a month: 45 per cent

