Coronavirus outbreak: Here's how Madhuri Dixit-Nene is making the most of her quarantine time

Amid the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood celebrities have taken up the responsibility to appeal to everyone to stay safe, take precautions, stop panicking and refrain from spreading rumours. With the filmmakers suspending shooting and most celebrities preferring to stay at their residences, Bollywood is united to fight the epidemic. The quarantine time has also given celebrities a chance to spend maximum time with their families.

Madhuri Dixit-Nene too is making the most of her free time by spending it with her husband Sriram Nene and her children. The actress took to her Instagram and gave us some insights about how she is spending her quarantine time. She posted a picture with her family relaxing on a sofa. Seems, the Dixit-Nene family was watching a nice movie.

Sharing the picture, the Dil Toh Pagal Hain actress wrote, "Making the most of this quarantine by spending some quality time with my family... Everyone, please take the necessary precautions. Take care. Stay safe. Love, MD."

We can evidently see that Bollywood is really doing their part by spreading alertness and awareness through their popular channels. On Tuesday, her son Arin celebrated his 17th birthday, and the actress had a lovely post for him on social media.

Taking to her Twitter account, the actress wrote- "Know that when I scold you, it's only because I careX and when I hug you, it's always cause I love you. Wherever life takes you, whatever the goals that you seek for, I will always be so proud of you! I wish for only the best in life for you." (sic)

Know that when I scold you, it's only because I care, and when I hug you, it's always cause I love you. Wherever life takes you, whatever the goals that you seek for, I will always be so proud of you! I wish for only the best in life for you, Happy Birthday ArinâÂÂÂ¤ pic.twitter.com/e7tfPk0jSV — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 17, 2020

Dixit was at the peak of her career when she tied the knot with Dr. Shriram Nene in 1999 in California. She was blessed with Arin on March 17, 2003, and with Ryan on March 8, 2005. She was one of the biggest names in the business back in the late 80s and the 90s and was regarded as a Superstar, a term usually reserved for the male stars.

On the work front, she was last seen in Kalank, which had released last year. The film had an ensemble cast starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, and Kiara Advani among others. She is currently shooting for an untitled Netflix series which is produced by Karan Johar.

