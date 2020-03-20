Coronavirus outbreak: Here's how quarantined Ranveer Singh is chilling at home

Trust Ranveer Singh to do things differently. On Tuesday, Ranveer took to his social media account to share something interesting. The Simmba actor, who is currently in quarantine due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, refreshed us with an adorable picture.

The Band Baja Baraat actor took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse of how he is chilling at home. He shared a monochrome picture of himself on the couch. He captioned it as, "Laid back lyfe (sic)".

Before this, he had also shared a throwback picture of him with his sister. In the picture, they are both seen chilling.

The Simmba actor also shared the poster of a play that he did in his initial days in the industry. Ranveer got hold of this picture when he was going through his old photos. The poster is of an English play named Carry On At The Keyhole, which he was part of in 2009. Sharing the poster, he wrote: "Rummaging through my pictures. Found this gem I'll never forget these days (sic)."

In other news, Ranveer made an announcement that the makers of his upcoming film 83 have put the release of the film on hold.

Ranveer Singh will be playing the character of former captain Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone will be portraying the character of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev. The movie is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd. 83 is directed by Kabir Khan, and is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

