Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's how Ramdas Athavale who chanted 'Go Corona' is spending his time during lockdown

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale was recently in the news for chanting 'Go Corona, Corona Go' with China Consul General Tang Guocai at the Gateway of India while spreading awareness about the Coronavirus outbreak.

Now with the lockdown imposed by the central government in place, the 60-year-old Republican Party of India (A) leader says that he uses the time to meditate and improve his fitness. The leader, who stays in the 'Samvidhan' bungalow in Bandra East, also spends time reading books and playing games with his son.

The union minister said recently in an interview with PTI, "I am also playing games regularly with my son Jeet during the lockdown. After a long time, I could find time for him," he said.

A video with him chanting, 'Go Corona, Corona Go,' to lift up the spirits of the people became viral on social media earlier this month.

Central Minister Mr Ramdas Athawale requests Corona to go back from India ðÂÂ¤£ pic.twitter.com/4FJmmwwxP3 — Santosh Addagulla (@santoshspeed) March 10, 2020

As part of the central government’s crowdfunding plan, the union minister announced that he would be donating Rs 1 crore from his Local Area Development Fund to the PM CARES fund. He also announced that he will donate his salary of two months to the Maharashtra government for their Coronavirus relief efforts.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates