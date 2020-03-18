Coronavirus outbreak: Here's how Vahbiz Dorabjee is managing to keep herself physically and mentally fit

The coronavirus scare which has nearly affected the entire world with its deadly spread just doesn't seem to be stopping. From shutting down schools, colleges and other educational institutions, it has now taken over the entertainment industry as well with the film, television and web show shoot coming to a halt! But amidst all the panic staying calm and composed is what is being preached at the moment.

The same goes with actress Vahbiz Dorabjee who is in these crucial times keeping calm about the entire situation, as she feels that not panic but precaution is what is required right now.

Speaking about how she is managing to keep herself physically and mentally fit through this tough phase, Vahbiz shares, "I am someone who believes that a healthy mind is what stems a healthy body. So in this current coronavirus scare phase that we are going through, I am ensuring that come what may I will remain positive about the situation. Panicking and stressing about it won't help. Instead focussing on the solution of how to take care of your health in these times is what is actually needed. So by maintaining basic hygiene like regularly sanitizing your hands and washing them and keeping a social distance right now can help slowly curb the situation. At the moment, I am in Pune with my family, spending time with them at home, catching up on some much needed me time as well by reading, watching shows and just playing with my pet dog at home. And as they say, what you give out into the universe is what you get back, so I am making sure that I give out only positive vibes and hope for the situation to get better, so it eventually does."

