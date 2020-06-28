Coronavirus outbreak: Highest count of new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai

With more than 6,368 new cases on Saturday, the state's COVID-19 count jumped to nearly 1.6 lakh. Meanwhile, Mumbai inched towards the 75,000 mark, with a record-high number of 1,402 fresh cases. The city also reported 105 deaths of the total 167 deaths in the state, taking Maharashtra's death toll to 7,273.

Among the total cases, Kalyan-Dombivli came a close second after Mumbai with 514 cases, while Thane had 410 new cases. At present, 67,600 patients are being treated and more than 4,430 patients were discharged on Saturday after full recovery. According to the state health officials, the state's recovery rate stands at 52.94 per cent. The average daily growth rate for the city currently stands at 1.67 per cent.

Of the 167 deaths, state health department officials said that 86 occurred in the last 48 hours, while the rest occurred earlier. Among the recent deaths, 41 took place in Mumbai, 15 in Pune, six in Solapur, five in Jalgaon, three each in Dhule and Pimpri Chinchwad and one each in Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Bhiwandi, Vasai-Virar, Panvel, Nashik, Malegaon, Satara, Kolhapur, Sangli, Aurangabad, Latur and Osmanabad.

The mortality rate among COVID-19 patients in the city stands at 4.57 per cent.

According to the civic body, two administrative wards, including T ward (Mulund) and R Central ward (Borivli) have the highest average daily growth rate of 3.7 per cent. Among the 24 wards, K East continues to have the highest number with 5,097 cases, while G North has 4,688 cases.

