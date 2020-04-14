Coronavirus outbreak: Housing minister Jitendra Awhad quarantines self

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Monday decided to quarantine himself after he came in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. A police officer with whom the minister interacted recently has tested positive for the disease.

Hence, as a precaution, Awhad has decided to self-quarantine for the next few days even though he has not tested positive himself, a source said. Awhad represents Thane district's Kalwa-Mumbra Assembly constituency, where several Coronavirus cases have been found in the last couple of weeks.

According to reports, a senior police inspector who led an operation to arrest 21 Tablighi Jamaat members hiding in a mosque in Mumbra, tested positive for Coronavirus. Awhad is the first state minister to quarantine himself.

