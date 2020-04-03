Coronavirus outbreak: How're you? Navi Mumbai cops phone senior citizens

Beefing up efforts to contain the spread of novel Coronavirus, the Navi Mumbai police have started reaching out to the senior citizens, who are most vulnerable to the infectious disease. They have so far called up more than 950 elderly people to record their health status and offer help with essential supplies to those living alone

"In the past two days, we contacted 961 senior citizens, happy to share that only three had some problem which our team have successfully resolved, but I know the number is very low. Request you to supply the contact of senior citizens staying alone, our team will look into it (sic)," Navi Mumbai police tweeted on Thursday.

Several sent the Navi Mumbai police contacts of senior citizens, most of whom are living on their own. "We are interacting with them over the phone and teams are deployed whenever required to resolve their issues. We have received a list of 1,600 more people and we will reach out to everyone," Navi Mumbai police chief Sanjay Kumar said.

"Besides enquiring about any likely symptoms of Coronavirus, we are also asking them if they need anything, like medicines, fruits, vegetables, milk or other essential items from the market during the lockdown," a senior IPS officer told mid-day.

"We have also requested the residents and housing societies to give us contacts of elderly people. We are thankful that many people have come forward to share with us the details. Our officers are enthusiastically extending help to the senior citizens," said the officer, adding that a few vehicles have been dedicated to this service.

