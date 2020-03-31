Coronavirus outbreak: IIT-B develops mask for staff, portable sanitiser

The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay has now prepared masks and portable UV sanitisers that can sanitise wallets, purses and other small items.

Prof. Kums P Kumaresan and Prof. Purba Joshi, IDC School of design, Desai Sethi School of Entrepreneurship developed the mask. According to IIT Bombay's Public Relations Office, the institute is also planning an instructional video about making masks using common household items. The institute made 40 masks in 16 hours and plan to make a 1,000 more. The masks will be given to IIT Bombay security and hospital staff.

The portable UV sanitiser was made by Prof Ambarish Kunwar, Prof Kumaresan and Prof Joshi. The prototype was made using a stainless steel kitchen container, an aluminium mesh and a germicidal UV lamp used in water purifiers and then tested. It took them around four hours to make it. Prof. Kumaresan and Prof. Joshi are working on another prototype to sterilise horizontal surfaces.

The university staff has pledged a day's salary, to the Chief Minister Relief fund to deal with Coronavirus. The university Registrar issued a circular on Monday. The university has also appealed affiliated colleges to do the same.

