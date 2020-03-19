Coronavirus outbreak: IIT Bombay shut till March 31

The IIT Bombay suspended all its activities till March 31 and asked students to return to their hometowns by Friday.

On Wednesday, the institute issued an advisory for students regarding the current panic over the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Since all departments will be closed, students will not be allowed to enter the departments and academic areas. All laboratories and the central library will remain closed. In view of the above, various types of facilities in the hostel including messing are likely to be disrupted. Hence. it is insisted that all students who are staying back at the hostels leave the campus. It is also likely that the entry to and exit from the campus will be heavily restricted after about 72 hours, so students are advised to vacate the hostels within that time, i.e., by Friday night," states the notice adding that distance mode of learning will be discussed soon to cover academics.

As per the advisory, only international students and those with medical reasons can stay on campus.

While the administration took the decision considering fast spread of COVID-19, many students are apprehensive of going back as they feel staying inside the campus was safe. "I felt residing here was safer than going home because, here inside the campus, things are under control. I am more tensed now because I will be travelling with several strangers without knowing anybody's travel history," one of the students from B. Tech Program requesting anonymity said.

