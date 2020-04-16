Coronavirus outbreak: Ill BEST employee succumbs to COVID-19

This image has been used for representational purposes

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply & Transport (BEST) on Wednesday confirmed about the death of one of its employees due to coronavirus. BEST officials said the employee was a resident of Tilak Nagar and was admitted at a hospital since April 3, 2020.

BEST sources said the employee of Electric Supply Branch had been detected positive for COVID-19 on April 2 and that since March 16, he had been admitted in a private hspital as he had fever.

A BEST spokesperson said the employee was on leave on 18th and 19th March 2020, during this leave period he had travelled to his native place. He joined duty on March 20 for evening shift at Hutatma Chowk Receiving Station. On Saturday March 21, he reported on duty at Transport Training Centre Building at Wadala Depot and thereafter from March 22, he had not reported on duty.

"As directed by BMC health officer all staff members of the concerned department had been home quarantined for 14 days from April 2. The concerned department has also kept closed and will be sanitized by giving special treatment by BMC staff. MCGM had also sealed the residential building of the infected employee.

Sources said the deceased, who used to work as a foreman with the electricity supply division, had kidney-related ailments.

BEST's medical department has now asked all the staff suffering from diabetes, heart problems, kidney-ailments, asthma and cancer not to report to duty.

The 24 other staff, who were in touch with the deceased, were earlier quarantined for over two weeks and are now declared “safe” to return to work.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news