Coronavirus outbreak: 'I'm afraid to go to work,' Nurse reveals bitter truth about treating patients

While the world is gripped with panic and fear amidst the coronavirus outbreak, people across different walks of lives have started taking necessary precautions to steer clear from the contagious pandemic. Amidst the battle against coronavirus, an Italian nurse has come out with chilling details of treating coronavirus patients.

On March 10, Italian nurse Alessia Bonari took to social networking site Instagram to share a selfie of herself where her face is badly bruised due to the face mask that she has to constantly wear while treating COVID-19 patients.

Bonari, who originally hails from Grosseto, Tuscany and is presently working as a nurse in Italy revealed the bitter truth of how she is scared to go to work everyday. "I am a nurse and right now I am facing this medical emergency. I'm afraid too, but not going to go shopping, I'm afraid to go to work," reads her caption when translated to English from Italian.

Alessia further reveals how medical professionals like her are living in the fear of contracting the virus while treating the patients. She further writes, "I'm afraid because the mask may not adhere well to the face, or I may have accidentally touched myself with dirty gloves, or maybe the lenses do not completely cover my eyes and something may have passed."



Illustration: Atul Jain

From her caption, it is evident that even medical professionals are afraid, despite taking all the necessary precautions. Revealing how Coronavirus is taking a toll on her, Bonari says, "I am physically tired because the protective devices are bad, the lab coat makes me sweat and once dressed I can no longer go to the bathroom or drink for six hours."

In her post, Alessia also said that once dressed, the medics can't get off the lab coat and are also deprived of using the bathroom or drink water for hours. Although all of it is taking a toll on her physically and psychologically, she says that even her colleagues are going through the trauma since weeks.

Not feeling deterred, Alesia says that all of this won't stop her from doing her job. Wonder why? To this she says, "I will continue to take care of and take care of my patients, because I am proud and in love with my job." While ending her post, she urged people to be selfless and advised them to stay at home.

She also stated that young people like her are not immune to coronavirus and can get sick but she requested all those reading her post, to protect people who are not strong and are easily vulnerable to COVID-19. In the end, Bonari said that she cannot afford going back to her home which has been quarantined. She said that she has to go to work and do her part. "You do yours, I ask you please,” she signs off.

The heartbreaking post has garnered over 8 lakh views with thousands of netizens taking to the comments section of the post to thank and laud medical professionals like her for selflessly treating people affected due to coronavirus. "Thank you very much for all you do," said one user. While another one commented, "Friend, you are an example for the country and humanity! Force that we are going to get out of this, I send you a huge hug. I love you a lot!"

