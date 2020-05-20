Coronavirus outbreak: India has 0.2 deaths per lakh population vs 4.1 in world

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, here on Tuesday, said India had 0.2 deaths per lakh population against 4.1 deaths per lakh population for the world. In a press statement, the Ministry said, "In terms of case mortality per lakh population, India has so far about 0.2 deaths vis-a-vis approximately 4.1 deaths for the world as a whole."

Attributing the data to the World Health Organisation's situation report-119, the Ministry said the highest (79.3) case mortality per lakh population had been reported from Belgium, followed by Spain (59.2), Italy (52.8) and the United Kingdom (52.1). While the USA has 26.6 and France has 41.9 case mortality per lakh population.

The number of deaths globally is 3,11,847 and the case mortality per lakh 4.1, the Ministry said. "The relatively low death figures represent timely case identification and clinical management of the cases," the Health Ministry said and added, 1,08,233 samples were tested in the country on Monday. So far, 24,25,742 samples have been tested.

The Ministry said India had 58,802 active cases. Of this, only 2.9 per cent are in ICU. "During the last 24 hours, 2,350 Covid-19 patients have been cured. So far, 39,174 patients have been cured. This means a recovery rate of 38.73 per cent. The recovery rate is improving continuously," said the Ministry.

From one laboratory in January, India has increased the Covid-19 testing capacity by adding over 385 government laboratories and 158 private laboratories. The Covid-19 case surged past 100,000-mark on Tuesday with the third highest one day spike (4,970 cases) and 134 fatalities in 24 hours. On May 17 and 18, there were 4,987 and 5,242 new cases, and 120 and 157 fatalities, respectively.

The Covid-19 tally in the country on Tuesday stood at 1,01,139 and total fatalities at 3,163.

