Coronavirus Outbreak: India lifts temporary ban, to supply malaria drug to some affected nations

New Delhi: India on Tuesday temporarily licensed the export of paracetamol and anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in appropriate quantities to some countries, which have been particularly badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

"In view of the humanitarian aspects of the pandemic, it has been decided that India would license paracetamol and Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in appropriate quantities to all our neighbouring countries who are dependent on our capabilities," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in a statement.

"We will also be supplying these essential drugs to some nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic. We would, therefore, discourage any speculation in this regard or any attempts to politicise the matter," the spokesperson added.

"Given the enormity of the COVID-19 pandemic, India has always maintained that the international community must display strong solidarity and cooperation," the statement said.

The MEA noted that like any responsible government, India's first obligation is to ensure that there are adequate stocks of medicines for the requirement of its own people.

In order to ensure this, some temporary steps were taken to restrict exports of a number of pharmaceutical products. In the meanwhile, a comprehensive assessment was made of possible requirements under different scenarios, the ministry said.

"After having confirmed the availability of medicines for all possible contingencies currently envisaged, these restrictions have been largely lifted," it added.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has also notified lifting restrictions on 14 drugs yesterday.

"With regard to paracetamol and HCQ, they will be kept in a licensed category and their demand position would be continuously monitored. However, the stock position could allow our companies to meet the export commitments that they had contracted," Srivastava said.

