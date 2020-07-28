Coronavirus outbreak: India's COVID-19 fatality rate dips to 2.25 percent

India has seen more than 30,000 recoveries per day in last five days, the ministry said. Picture/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

As the confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have spiked to 14,83,156 of which 33,425 people have died, the falling fatality rate at 2.25 per cent as per latest government reports has come as a ray of hope.

The Case Fatality Report (CFR) has reduced from around 3.33 per cent in mid-June to 2.25 per cent on Tuesday, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) data revealed on Tuesday when 47,703 fresh novel coronavirus cases, with 654 new deaths, were reported across the country in last 24 hours.

"India's Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is progressively falling and currently, it is 2.25 per cent. India continues its march as a country with one of the lowest fatality rates in the world," the ministry said. As per the MoHFW data, the recovery rate has also seen a sharp increase from around 53 per cent in mid-June to more than 64 per cent as on Tuesday. With 35,176 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries stand at 9,52,743, the data says.

With improving daily recovery numbers, the gap between the recovered cases and the active cases is also persistently increasing, said the data, adding it is 4,55,755 presently. This means the actual active case load is presently 4,96,988 and all are under medical supervision.

As per MoHFW, ramped up three-tier hospital infrastructure along with prompt and seamless patient management has helped consistent increase in the recoveries. For the fifth day in a row, the ministry said, India has seen more than 30,000 recoveries per day.

This achievement, as per the ministry, is a result of effective implementation of containment strategy combined with house-to-house surveys, aggressive testing and standardised clinical management protocols based on a holistic standard of care approach which ensured that hospitals were left unburdened with supervised home isolation for the asymptomatic patients.

Under the guidance of Central government, state or Union Territory (UT) governments have focused on reducing the fatalities by effectively managing the severe cases and prioritising care of the high-risk population using field health care workers leading to decrease in the CFR across the country, the ministry said.

The ministry said that focused efforts of Centre and state and UT governments as well as early detection and isolation along with handholding of states and UTs by the expert teams of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi for efficient clinical management of hospitalised cases and periodic visits of central teams have borne results with continuously improving recovery rate.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state and reported 7,924 new infections, taking its tally to 3,83,723, followed by Tamil Nadu (2,13,723), Delhi (1,31,219) and Karnataka (1,01,465). The national capital recorded a single-day spike of 613 cases taking the tally beyond 1.3 lakh cases of which 10,994 were active cases as 3,853 people died and 1,16,372 were cured and discharged.

On the global front, the overall number of coronavirus cases has topped 16.4 million, while the deaths have increased to over 652,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 16,407,310, while the fatalities rose to 652,459, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

