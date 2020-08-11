Coronavirus outbreak: India's COVID-19 recovery rate nears 70 percent

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that successful implementation of effective containment strategy, aggressive and comprehensive testing coupled with standardized clinical management have resulted in a sharp hike in the recovery rate at nearly 70 per cent.

India, the third country worst hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, has recorded a spike of 53,601 coronavirus cases in a single day, pushing the total tally to 22,68,675. According to the ministry officials, With more patients recovering and being discharged from hospitals and home isolation, the total recoveries have jumped to 15,83,489 with 47,746 Covid-19 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.

The actual case load of the country is the active cases -- 6,39,929, which is only 28.21 per cent of the total positive cases. They are under active medical supervision. With a consistent and sustained increase in recoveries, the gap between recovered patients and active Covid-19 cases has reached nearly 9.5 lakh.

"India's test, track and treat strategy is showing the desired result -- the gap between percentage Recoveries and percentage Active Cases is growing every day," the ministry added. Besides this, as a result of focus on improved and effective clinical treatment in hospitals, use of non-invasive, improved and coordinated services of the ambulances and timely treatment, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) has been low when compared to the global average. "It has fallen below 2 per cent today, currently standing at 1.99 per cent."

Case fatality rate is the proportion of people who die from a specified disease among all individuals diagnosed with the disease over a certain period of time. The rate typically is used as a measure of disease severity.

