Coronavirus outbreak: India surpasses Spain, ranked 5th worst-hit COVID-19 country

As per the calculation noted on Saturday with biggest-ever jump of 9,887 new COVID-19 cases, India has now become the fifth worst coronavirus-hit country in the world surpassing Spain with around 244,000 cases. In the morning, the number from the Health Ministry was reported 236,657 when India overtook Italy, which has recorded 234,531 cases.

Now, India seems to have crossed the European country Spain, a COVID-19 epicentre weeks ago, with 240,978 cases. On Saturday morning, the Health Ministry data said India reported 9,887 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours in the biggest one-day spike so far. There has been a minor fall in recovery rate compared to Friday, from 48.27 per cent to 48.20 per cent. The number of deaths reported in the last 24 hours is 294, taking the total in India to 6,642.

The country on Friday took over Italy, one of the biggest sufferers of the disease, in terms of total cases. Figures from America's Johns Hopkins University around Friday midnight showed India has 2,35,769 corona positive cases and Italy has 2,34,531. Though the count of recoveries has risen, India still has more than 1 lakh active cases across the country. The cases have been rising sharply, by 8,000 or more, for several days now.

At least 19 states now have their tallies of confirmed cases in four or more digits, as against just nine on May 1. Also, three states now have five-digit tallies, as against only Maharashtra in that category on May 1. While Delhi and Gujarat already have their tallies running into five digits, at least three other states - Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh - have total confirmed cases of more than 9,000.

Maharashtra tops the charts in terms of total confirmed cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths. Delhi is at the second place in terms of active cases, though it is third after Tamil Nadu in terms of total cases. Gujarat is ranked second for fatalities, followed by Delhi at the third place. Maharashtra on Saturday reported 2,739 cases and 120 deaths, taking its total to 82,968. Tamil Nadu today reported 1,458 coronavirus cases. Delhi, with 1,320 cases reported in 24 hours, has a total of 27,654 cases.

Globally, the total number of global coronavirus has increased to over 6.7 million, while the death toll has topped 394,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Saturday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 6,731,824, while the death toll increased to 394,787, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

With 1,897,239 confirmed cases and 109,127 deaths, the US currently accounts for the highest number of infections and fatalities in the world, according to the CSSE. In terms of cases, Brazil comes in the second place with 614,941 infections. This was followed by Russia (449,256), the UK (284,734), India (244,000), Spain (240,978), Italy (234,531), France (190,180), Peru (187,400), Germany (184,924), Turkey (168,340), Iran (167,156), Chile (122,499) and Mexico (110,026), the CSSE figures showed.

Regarding fatalities, the UK continues in the second position after the US with 40,344 COVID-19 deaths, which also accounts for the highest fatalities in Europe. The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Brazil (34,021), Italy (33,774), France (29,114), Spain (27,134) and Mexico (13,170).

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever