Coronavirus Outbreak: India turns off lights for 9 minutes to show solidarity in fight against pandemic

People across the country took to their balconies and windows with candles, lamps and stood united to fight the pandemic. (Photo: Raj Patil)

Adhering to the appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citizens of India switched off their lights and lit candles, lamps and flashed their mobile torch lights to show solidarity to fight against the Coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking to the citizens via video conference, Modi had said, "On April 5, Sunday, at 9pm, I want 9 minutes from all of you. Turn off all the lights in your homes, stand at your doors and balconies and light candles, diyas or mobile flashlights for nine minutes."

On Sunday, PM Modi also lit candles and joined citizens in the fight against the pandemic.

People across the country took to their balconies and windows with candles, lamps and stood united to fight the pandemic which has claimed more than 50,000 lives worldwide. However, a few people also came out on the streets and chanted 'Go Corona, Corona Go', despite the country-wide lockdown. In may parts of Delhi, people were seen bursting crackers.

BJP leader Ashish Shelar lit candles along with his family members and said, "We salute the selfless heroes".

Thank you #BKS #Mumbai for lighting diya,candle,torch today to show solidarity to the health warriors!This shows we are united against #Covid_19!We Salute the Selfless Heroes! Thank you, @narendramodi Ji for bringing the country together in this way! #9à¤¬à¤Âà¥Â9à¤®à¤¿à¤¨à¤Â #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/OO4K7H9pQZ — Adv. Ashish Shelar - à¥²à¤¡. à¤Âà¤¶à¤¿à¤· à¤¶à¥Âà¤²à¤¾à¤° (@ShelarAshish) April 5, 2020

Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development, Smriti Irani, said it was the light of hope and resilience.

#9baje9mintues the light of hope and resilience ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/f6I33KLihb — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 5, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "A ray of hope and belief can brighten the darkest times."

A ray of hope and belief can brighten the darkest times.



On PM @narendramodi ji’s clarion call, have switched off the lights at my home and lit diyas.



India stands firmly with PM @narendramodi in this fight against COVID-19. #9pm9minute pic.twitter.com/I0bazNXaiN — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 5, 2020

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also stood in solidarity.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in India has surged past 3,500 with 505 new cases in the last 24 hours from across the country. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country has gone up to 3,577 as on Sunday. So far, 83 people have died of the coronavirus. Among States, the tally in Maharashtra stood at 690.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates