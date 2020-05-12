Search

Coronavirus Outbreak: India unites on Twitter to thank healthcare workers on #InternationalNursesDay

Published: May 12, 2020, 17:18 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Since the outbreak of Coronavirus, people have been taking to Twitter from across the country to honour and express gratitude towards these unsung real-life heroes

Picture/Sudarsan Patnaik-Twitter
Working bravely and tirelessly on COVID-19’s frontlines, nurses and healthcare workers are at the epicentre of the pandemic, risking their lives and those of their families to serve patients and bring them back on their feet.

Since the outbreak of Coronavirus, and especially today on #InternationalNursesDay, people have been taking to Twitter from across the country to honour and express gratitude towards these unsung real-life heroes. Twitter conversation about nurses and appreciation for their work has majorly jumped since the beginning of COVID-19. In the past two months (March 1 - April 30) there have been over 20 million Tweets* about nurses.

Let’s take a look at how people on Twitter are giving thanks to these bravehearts:

People have been acknowledging and honouring the selfless work of doctors and nurses in their families and neighbourhoods, who are serving as a strong shield to protect others from the threat.

Celebrities, as well as official authorities, have also been coming forward to express gratitude towards these COVID-19 warriors.

People are applauding these real-life superheroes in masks who are saving lives every day through artwork too.

International Nurse Day commemorates the birth anniversary of English social reformer and the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale, and in appreciation of the contributions of nurses to the society around the globe.

