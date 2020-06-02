Search

Coronavirus outbreak: Indian Nurses Association distribute 200 face shield to fight COVID-19

Published: Jun 02, 2020, 14:04 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

The nurses association is tirelessly working with all available authorities to make sure the nurses are getting proper basic facilities in the state

The IND Maharashtra unit distributed distributed 200 quality face shield to various hospitals
With the rise in the number of COVID-19 patients in the state, the Indian Nurses Association (INA) Maharashtra unit distributed 200 quality face shield voluntarily to various hospitals and Kharghar police station with the support St Basil Jacobite service center, Anushakthi nagar.

The association is very much concerned about the safety of nurses and we are tirelessly working with all available authorities to make sure the nurses are getting proper basic facilities in the state. We are addressing their concerns with the respective authorities time to time. INA president Darlin George, Alex, Vidhu Mohan participated in the mask distribution ceremony.

