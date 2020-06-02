Coronavirus outbreak: Indian Nurses Association distribute 200 face shield to fight COVID-19

With the rise in the number of COVID-19 patients in the state, the Indian Nurses Association (INA) Maharashtra unit distributed 200 quality face shield voluntarily to various hospitals and Kharghar police station with the support St Basil Jacobite service center, Anushakthi nagar.

The association is very much concerned about the safety of nurses and we are tirelessly working with all available authorities to make sure the nurses are getting proper basic facilities in the state. We are addressing their concerns with the respective authorities time to time. INA president Darlin George, Alex, Vidhu Mohan participated in the mask distribution ceremony.

