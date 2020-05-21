Coronavirus outbreak: Indian Railways to open ticket booking counters from May 22

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Following announcement by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday morning that ticket counters at select railway stations will open soon, the Indian Railways in the evening issued a formal announcement saying that ticket counters will open from Friday itself.

#BREAKING Indian Railways set to open ticket booking counters at select stations from tomorrow! #lockdownindia #lockdownexit pic.twitter.com/TLrLWWY5yK — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) May 21, 2020

The zonal railways will take a call on the stations as per local requirements.

The booking counters will need to have arrangements of social distancing. The biggest challenge will be to control crowds once this happens.

However, the move has been encouraged to keep software hacks and online agents at bay and also after railway staffers wrote a letter to the railways. Railways on Tuesday (May 19) had announced it will run 200 special passenger trains a day from June 1 and online ticket bookings opened on Thursday.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news