Coronavirus outbreak: India's recoveries exceed active cases

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients has exceeded the total active cases in India for the first time on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. India reported close to 10,000 new instances of the infection in the last 24 hours till Wednesday 8 am, pushing the country's cumulative caseload to over 2.7 lakh.

The country has recorded 279 new fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 7,745. The number of active cases in the country stands at 1,33,632, while 1,35,205 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

"Thus, 48.99 per cent of the patients have recovered so far," an official said. Dr Neeraj Gupta, professor in the Department of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, said the data shows that more and more people are recovering which is as per global trends that 80 per cent are likely to have mild disease and make 100 per cent recovery.

"This should provide hope to the people of India at large who are having a mortal fear of the disease. But then this should not make them complacent and people should follow social distancing and sanitisation guidelines," Gupta said. As per global evidence, 80 per cent of COVID cases are mild cases, while remaining 20 per cent may develop complications which would require hospitalisation. Out of the hospitalised cases of COVID-19 only 5 per cent may require ICU care, an official said.

4 lakh

No. of Corona tests Karnataka has conducted till date

7,745

Total no. of deaths due to the virus in India

No mandatory tests for Goa visitors

In a new SOP announced by the Goa government, which is expected to roll out today, the practice of mandatory testing of all travellers coming to Goa will be discontinued, CM Pramod Sawant said. Addressing a press conference following a cabinet meeting at the state secretariat, Sawant said that all asymptomatic travellers arriving in the state would be given three options. "They should carry a COVID-negative certificate issued less than 48 hours ago by a laboratory endorsed by the Indian Council for Medical Research at the time of entering Goa, by road, rail or air," Sawant said.

BSF jawan succumbs to COVID-19

A 35-year-old BSF jawan has succumbed to Coronavirus, taking the total number of fatalities in the force due to the pandemic to three, a senior officer said. This is the 14th COVID-19 death among the paramilitary or Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). "Constable Vinod Kumar Prasad breathed his last on June 9 at AIIMS in Delhi. "He was deployed for law and order duty with the Delhi police and admitted to AIIMS on June 5 with weakness and cough," a BSF spokesperson said.

Rajasthan to regulate border movement

The Rajasthan government has imposed restrictions on the movement of people at its state borders because of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. No person will be allowed to enter Rajasthan without a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the state government or leave without a pass, Director General of Police, Law and Order, M L Lather said in an order. In its initial order, the Rajasthan government had said borders were being "sealed". In a subsequent order, it revised the terms.

