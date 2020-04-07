Coronavirus outbreak: India's tally of positive cases rise to 4,421

This image has been used for representational purposes only

With an increase of 354 COVID-19 cases, India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 cases have been cured or discharged and one migrated. The total death toll stands at 114.

According to the ministry, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with 748 cases and Tamil Nadu is in second place with 621 cases.

Delhi has reported 523 cases so far.

