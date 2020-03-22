Coronavirus outbreak: Iran announces over 100 new deaths

Iran said on Saturday that 123 more people had died from coronavirus, raising the official death toll to 1,556 in the Islamic republic, one of the world's worst affected countries.

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 966 more cases had been confirmed over the past 24 hours and 20,610 people were now known to have been infected in Iran.

A total of 7,635 people have recovered from the disease, he said. The authorities have asked people to avoid all travel during the Persian New Year holidays. But the pleas have been ignored by many. According to the Iranian Red Crescent, around three million people have left the 13 most virus-affected provinces by road since March 17.

Singapore reports first two deaths

Singapore: Singapore reported two coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, marking the first fatalities in the city-state's widely praised battle against the infection. Singapore has confirmed 385 cases of the infection and had so far managed to avoid any fatalities since the outbreak began in late January. A 75-year-old woman and a 64-year-old Indonesian man died on Saturday morning.

Virus cases in Pak surge to 510

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has confirmed that the total number of coronavirus cases has crossed 500 with 47 new cases and three deaths. As per reports, Pakistan recorded its third death on Friday, as new cases were reported from Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan.

