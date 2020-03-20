Coronavirus outbreak: Italian tourist declared free of COVID-19, loses life to heart attack

In a shocking incident, an Italian tourist who was declared free of coronavirus after he tested negative for the virus twice, passed away on Friday morning at a private hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan. According to the doctor, the 69-year-old man, a resident of Italy died due to heart attack.

Health minister Raghu Sharam said the Italian tourist did not die of coronavirus. He stated, "He had become corona negative after treatment at SMS hospital. However, he had other complications. He was a heavy smoker. The Italian embassy had contacted us and said they wanted to shift him to Fortis hospital for treatment. He died there of a heart attack. The cause of death is not coronavirus," reports Hindustan Times."

According to sources, the Italian tourist and his wife were admitted to SMS hospital on February 29 and tested positive for coronavirus on March 2. While both were tested positive, his wife was cured from the virus after the treatment.



Illustration: Atul Jain

The couple were a part of the tourist group that visited Rajasthan in February. Once they were tested positive, the couple were kept in isolation and were undergoing treatment at SMS hospital. Nearly 12 days after he was tested for the deadly virus, the Italian man was declared free of coronavirus by doctors of SMS hospital after he tested negative for the virus twice.

During his release, the doctors had informed that the man was a chain smoker and had lung infection. Medical superintendent Dr. DS Meena said that even though the man had recovered from coronavirus, he was admitted in the ICU due and was undergoing treatment for his lung infection.

A total of nine positive coronavirus cases have been reported from Rajasthan with three patients successfully cured.

