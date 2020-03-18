Coronavirus outbreak: Job interviews conducted on apps as candidates stranded

The Coronavirus has put the nation on a standstill. Everything is either on hold, postponed or cancelled. The worst sufferers have been job seekers who were eagerly awaiting their interviews from companies who had scheduled them just before the government directive.

Rahul Jadhav, an MBA from Pune said, "I’ve come to Mumbai from Pune for an interview… which got cancelled and since then, am waiting for an update from the company as to when the interview would be conducted. I’ve no option to go back.. and it seems... it’s gonna be a long wait."

There are many such aspirants who are stranded looking for a job and are stuck having no clarity of their future.

Vidya Shankar, a senior HR of a reputed corporate said, "We need to hire people and hire them fast… but under the circumstances, it’s not possible to physically interview candidates.. so they have resorted to hiring using technology."

They hire candidates using an app called Waayslive… where they schedule and conduct video interviews with candidates pan India and complete their hiring process all through the app.

"It’s very simple," he said. You just have to download the Waayslive app and schedule video interviews as per the convenience of the company and the candidate. Feedback is instant too and hiring is simplified.

Vidya Shankar has hired 28 people through the app so far and he says that the cost and time of hiring has been less than 10% of the conventional way.

Aroon Balakrishnan, the founder of Waayslive said, "we have seen a spike in downloads from both job seekers and employers especially from Maharashtra, and he’s glad that he launched such a product which helps people get jobs comfortably and safely." "Our mission is #indiaemployed," he said.

"More than 3500 companies and 35000 job seekers are currently registered with us and we have seen about 500+ companies and 10000 job seekers registered this month alone. Being in the Recruitment sector for over a decade, I’ve experienced the problems in the sector and the Solution is Waayslive," he added.

"We have introduced Video Resumes, where a job seeker can introduce himself better with a 1-minute video rather than a copy/paste paper resume. With Geo Radius, finding a job next to the home is a reality. We intend to be a platform where employers and job seekers interact with each other with no third-party interference. We are available on the web, android and iOS."

