Coronavirus Outbreak: Junior doctor threatened with rape, asked to vacate flat

The police in Bhubaneswar recently booked an office-bearer of a housing society after he threatened a junior doctor of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) with rape if she did not vacate her flat, as he feared her presence could expose the others in society to coronavirus, a report in Times of India read.

Anup Kumar Sahoo, additional commissioner of police said they have registered a case of criminal intimidation against the society's office-bearer and are verifying her charges.

The report also said that a counter case was filed by the society against the family at the same police station. "We have recieved a complaint from the society alleging that her family members had misbehaved with the office-bearers. So, we have registered a counter case," Sahoo said.

In the FIR, the junior doctor said the society's office-bearer threatened to rape her if she did not vacate her apartment. She alleged that he said so as she works at AIIMS, a designated hospital for treating COVID-19 patients.

She said that they had been harassing her for a week, but after she was threatened with rape on Sunday, she decided to approach the police.

She said she has been living in the flat in Khandagiri area for several years. "But a society office-bearer, his wife and two sons hurled abuses at me and asked me to leave," she was quoted as saying in the report. She claimed that the office-bearer said she might spread coronavirus in the society as she is a doctor. However, she is not involved in treating COVID-19 patients.

Police said housing societies have no right to intimidate tenants or house owners to vacate homes in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

