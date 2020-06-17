Coronavirus outbreak: Karnataka to observe Thursday as Mask Day to raise awareness

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Karnataka will observe Thursday as 'Mask Day' to create awareness in the masses about the importance of wearing one amid the Covid pandemic, said an official on Wednesday.

"Karnataka government will observe Thursday as Mask Day to create awareness on wearing mask," said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar. The civic body is already raising awareness about the infection through announcements and pamphlets.

BBMP marshals and staff are sharing pamphlets to pedestrians and motorists about Covid precautions, wearing a mask and not spitting in the public.

Meanwhile, the civic body is also penalizing people for not wearing a mask by fining them. On Sunday, BBMP marshals fined 40 people in Marathahalli area for not wearing a mask. Fine worth Rs 1.8 lakh from people for not wearing a mask was collected by the civic body on June 11.

