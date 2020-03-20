Coronavirus Outbreak: Kartik Aaryan appeals to nation to practice social distancing

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan posted a video on social media in which he urged the Indian people to adhere to social distancing for containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the Twitter clip shared on Thursday, the 'Pyaar ka Punchnama' star exhausted the public in his own unique manner to act responsibly and refrain from socialising and venturing out unnecessarily.

#CoronaStopKaroNa

My Appeal in my Style

Social Distancing is the only solution, yet ðð½@narendramodi we are with you Sir !! pic.twitter.com/qhQBZSdFAd — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 19, 2020

He also tagged Prime Minister Modi in his post, expressing solidarity with the government's efforts to overcome the crisis. The caption of Aaryan's post read: "#CoronaStopKaroNa. My Appeal in my Style Social Distancing is the only solution, yet @narendramodi we are with you, Sir !!"

The actor's appeal comes as the total number of COVID-19 patients in India has crossed the 170 mark.

