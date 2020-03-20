Search

Coronavirus Outbreak: Kartik Aaryan appeals to nation to practice social distancing

Published: Mar 20, 2020, 08:51 IST | ANI | Mumbai

In the Twitter clip shared on Thursday, Kartik Aaryan exhausted the public in his own unique manner to act responsibly and refrain from socialising and venturing out unnecessarily.

Kartik Aaryan in a still from video. Picture courtesy/Kartik Aaryan's Twitter account.
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan posted a video on social media in which he urged the Indian people to adhere to social distancing for containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the Twitter clip shared on Thursday, the 'Pyaar ka Punchnama' star exhausted the public in his own unique manner to act responsibly and refrain from socialising and venturing out unnecessarily.

He also tagged Prime Minister Modi in his post, expressing solidarity with the government's efforts to overcome the crisis. The caption of Aaryan's post read: "#CoronaStopKaroNa. My Appeal in my Style Social Distancing is the only solution, yet @narendramodi we are with you, Sir !!"

The actor's appeal comes as the total number of COVID-19 patients in India has crossed the 170 mark.

